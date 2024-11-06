News & Insights

Markets
TDG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDG, PAYX, GPN

November 06, 2024 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total volume of 1,698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 13,092 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 20,257 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,100 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, PAYX options, or GPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RBBN Stock Predictions
 AWI Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of BF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDG
PAYX
GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.