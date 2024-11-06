Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDG, PAYX, GPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total volume of 1,698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 13,092 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 20,257 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,100 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, PAYX options, or GPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

