Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDG, PAYX, GPN

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 13,092 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 20,257 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,100 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDG options, PAYX options, or GPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
