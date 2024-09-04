Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TAP, UNH, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total volume of 11,200 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 5,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,800 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 12,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 180,796 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 14,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

