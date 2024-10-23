Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: T, KSS, COF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 126,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 11,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 24,426 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 9,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,500 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 8,669 contracts, representing approximately 866,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for T options, KSS options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

