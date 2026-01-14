Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SYNA, RIOT, HUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total of 6,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 542,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 172,358 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 118.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 19,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 47,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.5% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 42,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYNA options, RIOT options, or HUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

