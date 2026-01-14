Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SYNA, RIOT, HUN

January 14, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total of 6,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 542,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 172,358 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 118.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 19,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 47,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.5% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 42,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYNA options, RIOT options, or HUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
