SNPS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNPS, XOM, GDDY

December 04, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total of 4,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 470,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 812,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 63,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 4,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 6,432 contracts, representing approximately 643,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
