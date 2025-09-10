Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MAR, WDC

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 4,994 contracts, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 31,774 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
