SNOW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MAR, WDC

September 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 33,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 4,994 contracts, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 31,774 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

