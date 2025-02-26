Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, LMND, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 131,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 239.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 12,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 43,071 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 204.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 39,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

