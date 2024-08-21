Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, LULU, ROL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 97,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 7,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 22,284 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 10,451 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

