SMCI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, LULU, ROL

August 21, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 97,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 7,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 22,284 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 10,451 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

