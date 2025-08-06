Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, AIV, GEO

Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) saw options trading volume of 17,663 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 198.6% of AIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AIV. Below is a chart showing AIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 52,527 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 190.8% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
