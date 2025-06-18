Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLNO, FERG, MNMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total volume of 3,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 350,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG) options are showing a volume of 8,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of FERG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,900 underlying shares of FERG. Below is a chart showing FERG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mind Medicine Mindmed Inc (Symbol: MNMD) options are showing a volume of 6,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of MNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of MNMD. Below is a chart showing MNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

