Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIG, CR, SATS

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 1,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 15,736 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIG options, CR options, or SATS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Louis Bacon Stock Picks
FWRG market cap history
DBOC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.