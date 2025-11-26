Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIG, CR, SATS

November 26, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 3,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 327,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 1,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 15,736 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

