Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SHAK, ACI, VST

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 15,999 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 37,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
