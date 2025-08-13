Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SGHC, KLC, SIRI

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (Symbol: KLC) saw options trading volume of 1,949 contracts, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of KLC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of KLC. Below is a chart showing KLC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 19,126 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,600 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
