Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SGHC, KLC, SIRI

August 13, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC), where a total volume of 6,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,000 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (Symbol: KLC) saw options trading volume of 1,949 contracts, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of KLC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of KLC. Below is a chart showing KLC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 19,126 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,600 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGHC options, KLC options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

