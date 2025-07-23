Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SG, DVA, DOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total of 28,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 2,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,000 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 4,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 67,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

