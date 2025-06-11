Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, MMM, SBAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 51,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 14,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 5,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

And SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) saw options trading volume of 3,201 contracts, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of SBAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of SBAC. Below is a chart showing SBAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

