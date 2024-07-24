News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAGE, CCK, TTWO

July 24, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 4,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 5,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,094 contracts, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, CCK options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

