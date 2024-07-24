Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAGE, CCK, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 4,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 5,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,094 contracts, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

