Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROK, LULU, DVA

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 15,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,617 contracts, representing approximately 361,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROK options, LULU options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IMSI
EFZ Videos
MTT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.