Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROK, LULU, DVA

August 06, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), where a total of 4,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 840,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 15,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,617 contracts, representing approximately 361,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROK options, LULU options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

