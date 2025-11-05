Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RKLB, EAT, MED

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 12,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) saw options trading volume of 1,190 contracts, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, EAT options, or MED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Energy Shares
Institutional Holders of EES
Funds Holding ENT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.