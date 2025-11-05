Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RKLB, EAT, MED

November 05, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 160,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 15,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 12,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) saw options trading volume of 1,190 contracts, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, EAT options, or MED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

