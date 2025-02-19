Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RH, PEN, FRPT

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 3,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,958 contracts, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, PEN options, or FRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: IDT Historical Stock Prices
OTRK shares outstanding history
GCBC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.