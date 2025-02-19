Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RH, PEN, FRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 4,116 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 531,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 3,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,958 contracts, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, PEN options, or FRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.