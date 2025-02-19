News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RH, PEN, FRPT

February 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 4,116 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 531,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 3,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,958 contracts, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
