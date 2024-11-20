Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QS, RGLD, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total volume of 69,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 26,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 1,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 12,939 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

