Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QDEL, IBM, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL), where a total of 3,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 388,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 697,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 23,214 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,772 contracts, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QDEL options, IBM options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

