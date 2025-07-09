Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, HD, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 41,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 4,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 69,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, HD options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

