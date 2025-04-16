Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, FSLR, LLY

April 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 70,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 8,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 19,226 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 18,741 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

