Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PRGO, CAVA, U

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 34,333 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 176.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 117,575 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 151% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, CAVA options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
