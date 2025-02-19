News & Insights

Markets
PRGO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PRGO, CAVA, U

February 19, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 21,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.2% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 34,333 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 176.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 117,575 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 151% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, CAVA options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESTX
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OLIT
 Institutional Holders of CHFW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESTX-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OLIT-> Institutional Holders of CHFW-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRGO
CAVA
U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.