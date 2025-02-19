Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PRGO, CAVA, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 21,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.2% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 10,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 34,333 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 176.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 117,575 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 151% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, CAVA options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.