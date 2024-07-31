News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: POWL, CERE, DOCN

July 31, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL), where a total volume of 3,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 343,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.2% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) options are showing a volume of 17,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of CERE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,400 underlying shares of CERE. Below is a chart showing CERE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POWL options, CERE options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

