Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: POWL, CERE, DOCN

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) options are showing a volume of 17,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of CERE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,400 underlying shares of CERE. Below is a chart showing CERE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for POWL options, CERE options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
