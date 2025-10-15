Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PGR, ASTS, ACHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), where a total volume of 13,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 78,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 296,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 26,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PGR options, ASTS options, or ACHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.