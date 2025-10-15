Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PGR, ASTS, ACHR

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 78,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 296,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 26,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
