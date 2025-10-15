Markets
PGR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PGR, ASTS, ACHR

October 15, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), where a total volume of 13,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 78,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 296,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 26,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PGR options, ASTS options, or ACHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOPA
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MPV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOPA-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MPV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PGR
ASTS
ACHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.