Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEG, APO, MTZ

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 14,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 5,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 583,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEG options, APO options, or MTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
