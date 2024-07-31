News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEG, APO, MTZ

July 31, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), where a total volume of 19,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.2% of PEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of PEG. Below is a chart showing PEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 14,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 5,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 583,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

