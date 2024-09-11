News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, AAPL, AMZN

September 11, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 20,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.4% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 602,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 45,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 426,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 31,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

