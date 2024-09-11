Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, AAPL, AMZN

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 602,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 45,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 426,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 31,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCT options, AAPL options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AGU Videos
EGPT Historical Stock Prices
NGM Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.