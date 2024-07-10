Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, MU, TGT

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 164,934 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 21,669 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PANW options, MU options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
