PANW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, MU, TGT

July 10, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 17,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 164,934 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 21,669 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

