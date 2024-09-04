Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, ENPH, HRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 16,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 9,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 932,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 8,692 contracts, representing approximately 869,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

