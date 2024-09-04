News & Insights

Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, ENPH, HRL

September 04, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 16,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 9,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 932,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 8,692 contracts, representing approximately 869,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, ENPH options, or HRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BAC Options Chain
 SSFN Videos
 Bio-Rad Laboratories YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
ENPH
HRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.