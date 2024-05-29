Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OZK, BHVN, POR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 5,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 543,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 806,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 7,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) options are showing a volume of 5,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of POR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,400 underlying shares of POR. Below is a chart showing POR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

