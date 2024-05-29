Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OZK, BHVN, POR

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 7,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) options are showing a volume of 5,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of POR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,400 underlying shares of POR. Below is a chart showing POR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
