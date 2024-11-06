News & Insights

Markets
ORCL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, GEV, PYPL

November 06, 2024 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 36,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 15,927 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 66,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, GEV options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of HLP
 AXE Price Target
 Funds Holding SFUN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
GEV
PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.