Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, GEV, PYPL

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 15,927 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 66,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
