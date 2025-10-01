Markets
ONON

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ONON, NVAX, COMM

October 01, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 45,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.2% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 15,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 36,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) options are showing a volume of 42,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 19,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ONON options, NVAX options, or COMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETF Fund Flows
 CTC Historical Stock Prices
 PCSB shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETF Fund Flows-> CTC Historical Stock Prices-> PCSB shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONON
NVAX
COMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.