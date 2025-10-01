Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ONON, NVAX, COMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 45,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.2% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 15,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 36,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) options are showing a volume of 42,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 19,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

