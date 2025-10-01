Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ONON, NVAX, COMM

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 36,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) options are showing a volume of 42,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 19,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ONON options, NVAX options, or COMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETF Fund Flows
CTC Historical Stock Prices
PCSB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.