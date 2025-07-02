Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NXT, MOH, WM

Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) saw options trading volume of 3,952 contracts, representing approximately 395,200 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) saw options trading volume of 9,930 contracts, representing approximately 993,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NXT options, MOH options, or WM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
