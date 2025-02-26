Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, GM, EBAY

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 76,234 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 12,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 20,809 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
