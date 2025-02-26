News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, GM, EBAY

February 26, 2025 — 02:01 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.9 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 193.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 271.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 70,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 76,234 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 12,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 20,809 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, GM options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

