Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, MRK, INOD

October 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 37,397 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,700 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 45,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 1,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, MRK options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

