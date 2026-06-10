Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NRG, UNP, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total volume of 12,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 13,965 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 32,122 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NRG options, UNP options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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