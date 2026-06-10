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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NRG, UNP, NEM

June 10, 2026 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total volume of 12,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 13,965 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 32,122 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NRG options, UNP options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NRG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NRG
UNP
NEM

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