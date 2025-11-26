Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, WOOF, PD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 959,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 15,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,200 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) saw options trading volume of 9,003 contracts, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,100 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

