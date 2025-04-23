Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, SMCI, MU

April 23, 2025 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 141,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 9,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 219,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 137,678 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, SMCI options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

