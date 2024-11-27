News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, ON, MGM

November 27, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 122,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $427.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 9,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,100 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $427.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 26,116 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 20,038 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 13,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ON options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding REMY
 SMTI shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling -> Funds Holding REMY -> SMTI shares outstanding history -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ON
MGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.