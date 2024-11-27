Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, ON, MGM

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 26,116 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 20,038 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 13,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ON options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
