Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, ON, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 122,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $427.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 9,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,100 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $427.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 26,116 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 20,038 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 13,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ON options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

