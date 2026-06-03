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MRVL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, HOOD, CAR

June 03, 2026 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 418,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 41.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 20,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 231,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 14,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 8,569 contracts, representing approximately 856,900 underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, HOOD options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MRVL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MRVL YTD Return-> MRVL Average Annual Return-> Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
HOOD
CAR

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