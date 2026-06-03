Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, HOOD, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 418,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 41.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 20,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 231,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 14,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 8,569 contracts, representing approximately 856,900 underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, HOOD options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MRVL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.