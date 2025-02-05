Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, EIX, UNH

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 36,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 17,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 19,255 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
