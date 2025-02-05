News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, EIX, UNH

February 05, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 65,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 36,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 17,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 19,255 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, EIX options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
