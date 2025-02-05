Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, EIX, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 65,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 36,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 17,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 19,255 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

