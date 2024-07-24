News & Insights

MOH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MOH, COF, SBUX

July 24, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH), where a total volume of 3,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 306,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 12,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 51,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 4,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOH options, COF options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

