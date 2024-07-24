Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MOH, COF, SBUX

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 12,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 51,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 4,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
