Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MO, LULU, TMUS

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 38,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 32,378 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MO options, LULU options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
