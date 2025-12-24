Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MO, LULU, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 97,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 19,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 38,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 32,378 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

