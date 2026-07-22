Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, RIOT, OKLO

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 161,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 30,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 55,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,100 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options, RIOT options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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