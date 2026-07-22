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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, RIOT, OKLO

July 22, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 36,637 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 22,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 161,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 30,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 55,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,100 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, RIOT options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MMM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MMM
RIOT
OKLO

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