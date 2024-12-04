News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, AMZN

December 04, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 407,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 342.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 31,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 90,071 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 281.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 964,256 contracts, representing approximately 96.4 million underlying shares or approximately 229.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 98,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

