MET

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MET, PAYX, HUM

November 20, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total of 16,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 7,475 contracts, representing approximately 747,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,301 contracts, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MET options, PAYX options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

