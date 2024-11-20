Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MET, PAYX, HUM

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 7,475 contracts, representing approximately 747,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,301 contracts, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MET options, PAYX options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NUC
Institutional Holders of BITB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.