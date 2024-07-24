Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, HOOD, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 7,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 752,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 58,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 40,495 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

