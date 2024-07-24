News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, HOOD, U

July 24, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 7,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 752,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 58,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 40,495 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, HOOD options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

