Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, HOOD, U

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 58,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 40,495 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, HOOD options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDC Investor
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLBZ
Funds Holding XCOM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.