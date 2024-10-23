News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, UPS, DFS

October 23, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 179,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 734.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 10,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 22,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 6,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

