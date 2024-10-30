Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, HSY, DASH

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 12,453 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 27,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, HSY options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
