Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, HSY, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 49,892 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 10,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 12,453 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 27,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

