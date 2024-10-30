News & Insights

Markets
MCD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, HSY, DASH

October 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 49,892 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 12,453 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 27,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, HSY options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Institutional Holders of IQIN
 TWIN Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
HSY
DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.